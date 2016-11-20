Anderson, Botz lead Green Bay over Bowling Green 77-61

Trevor Anderson scored 18 points, Turner Botz added 15 and Green Bay used a late run to beat Bowling Green 77-61 on Sunday night in a Bill Frack Challenge game.
Trailing by one point at halftime, Bowling Green rallied with a 14-2 run capped by Rasheed Worrell's layup to close to within 44-43 with 11:21 to play. Charles Cooper made six straight free throws and Green Bay pulled away 58-47 and the Falcons got no closer than nine the rest of the way.
Anderson's jumper lifted the Phoenix to a 26-25 lead at the end of a first half in which Green Bay was scoreless for the first four minutes and shot 31 percent from the floor (9 of 29).
Cooper scored 13 points and Khalil Small 11 for Green Bay, which finished shooting 44 percent (25 of 57).
Antwon Lillard led tournament host Bowling Green (0-4) with 15 points, Zach Denny had 12 and Demajeo Wiggins grabbed 10 rebounds .
