Pickens scores 17, Stanford beats Colorado State 56-49

6:07 Commissioner sets bail in Bellingham Foot Spa prostitution case Pause

2:48 Chris Petersen recaps Washington's win over Arizona State

0:57 Speaker Paul Ryan describes 'draining the swamp' in Washington

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

1:45 2011 Guantánamo U.S. military produced war court video tour

0:42 Obama sings happy birthday to daughter Malia

2:42 This zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old