Radionova, Chan finish strongly to win at Cup of China

European silver medalist Elena Radionova of Russia won the Cup of China on Saturday for her first Grand Prix victory this year.
Three-time world champion Patrick Chan of Canada won the men's event.
Radionova, who was second after the short program, received 135.15 points for her free skate to finish with a total of 205.90.
The 17-year-old Russian under-rotated on her opening triple lutz-triple toeloop and was deducted points on a triple flip but completed all her remaining jumps to win her first GP event since last year's Rostelecom Cup in Moscow.
Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada, who was the leader after the ladies short program, finished second overall with 196 points after placing third in the free skate.
Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, also from Russia, was third.
Ashley Wagner of the United States, the 2016 world silver medalist, finished sixth, one place ahead of compatriot Karen Chen.
In the men's event, Chan, who won Skate Canada, was third after the men's short program but scored 196.31 in the free skate for a combined total of 279.72.
Boyang Jin of China finished second with a score of 278.54, while Sergei Voronov of Russia was third with 243.76.
Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the United States won the ice dance competition with 185.13 points after placing first in the free dance.
Canadians Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje were second with 181.54, followed by Russian skaters Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin with 177.41.
The Cup of China is the fifth event in the International Skating Union's Grand Prix Series.
The sixth and final competition is the NHK Trophy which will be held in Sapporo, Japan, on Nov. 26-27.
Comments