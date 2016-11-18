Griffin scores 29, Redick 26 as Clippers top Kings 121-115

Blake Griffin had 29 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead the Los Angeles Clippers over the Sacramento Kings 121-115 on Friday night.
The Clippers (11-2) have won eight of nine and own the NBA's best record. They led by as many as 26 points in the opening half and are unbeaten in six road games this season.
J.J. Redick made six 3-pointers and scored 22 of his 26 points in the first half for the Clippers. DeAndre Jordan had 16 points and 12 rebounds, Austin Rivers finished with 12 points and Chris Paul added 11 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.
Redick, who connected on his first six 3-point attempts, has made a 3 in 69 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NBA.
DeMarcus Cousins had 38 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Kings.
Ty Lawson added 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Darren Collison scored 16. Matt Barnes made four of Sacramento's 10 3-pointers and had 15 points,
It was the fourth straight loss for the Kings, who are 2-4 at home, where they face Toronto, Oklahoma City and Houston the next three games.
Trailing by 19 points entering the fourth, the Kings cut the margin to 117-115 on Barnes' free throw. But the Clippers responded with a dunk by Jordan, and Paul made two free throws for a six-point lead.
TIP-INS
Clippers: Los Angeles enjoyed its most productive half of the season, shooting 70 percent and leading 73-54 at halftime. ... Playing in his first game of the season, Paul Pierce made his first two shots, a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter. ... Paul missed his first five shots and didn't have a basket until late in the third quarter.
Kings: Lawson hit a 3 and converted a free throw for a four-point play in the first quarter. ... Taking turns guarding Griffin in the first quarter, Kosta Koufos and Willie Cauley-Stein combined for five fouls. Griffin made seven of eight free throws. ... Cousins made a shot from near halfcourt to end the first half.
UP NEXT
Clippers: Los Angeles hosts Chicago on Saturday night.
Kings: NBA scoring leader DeMar DeRozan and the Toronto Raptors visit Sacramento on Sunday night.
Comments