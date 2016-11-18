Sports

November 18, 2016 8:56 PM

Madison, Cole lead NC Central past Jackson State, 84-75

DURHAM, N.C.

Senior Rashaun Madison had 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting — all from 3-point range — and Pat Cole had a triple-double and North Carolina Central beat Jackson State 84-75 on Friday night.

Cole finished with 14 points and added career highs of 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Pablo Rivas and Dajuan Graf had 15 points apiece. Graf had a career-best 11 assists and redshirt-senior Will Ransom — who came in with 32-career points and none this season — scored 11.

Paris Collins hit 1 of 2 from the foul line to pull Jackson State (1-2) within six with 4:49 to play. But Madison hit a 3 and Cole made a jumper and two free throws as NCCU (2-2) used an 8-2 spurt to make it 81-69 with 2:08 to play.

Yettra Specks scored a career-high 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Paris Collins scored 16 with 10 rebounds for Jackson State.

