Hall leads Montana St. to 80-73 win over James Madison

Tyler Hall scored 24 points to lead Montana State to its third straight win, knocking off James Madison 80-73 on Friday night.
Montana State (3-1) dropped its opening game to Washington State 69-65 before getting three consecutive wins.
Harald Frey had 14 points and three assists for the Bobcats, who made 23 of 32 free throw attempts. James Madison was 29 of 38 from the line as the teams were whistled for 56 total fouls. Hall made 6 of 7 free throws, his first miss of the season after making 32 straight.
The Bobcats held a 39-32 advantage at the break. The Dukes (0-3) closed to 75-70 with 42 seconds left when Joey McLean nailed a 3-pointer, but the Bobcats made five free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
McLean and Shakir Brown had 15 point apiece for James Madison. Brown also grabbed eight rebounds.
