Memphis takes control early to beat Cincinnati 34-7

Jason Stewart threw two touchdown passes and Doroland Dorceus ran for two more scores to lead Memphis to a 34-7 victory over Cincinnati on Friday night.
Memphis (7-4, 4-3 American) has beaten Cincinnati in three straight games.
Stewart tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Joey Magnifico, and a 22-yard scoring strike to Anthony Miller. Stewart had 138 yards passing after replacing starting quarterback Riley Ferguson after the Tigers' first possession.
Dorceus ran for two scores inside the 8-yard line and finished with 66 yards rushing on 13 carries. Jake Elliott kicked a 37-yard and 32-yard field goal in the first quarter for the Tigers.
Hayden Moore threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Devin Gray early in the fourth quarter for Cincinnati (4-7, 1-6), which gained just 99 yards in the first half and finished with 244 yards of offense. Moore was 23 of 34 for 144 yards and threw two interceptions.
TAKEAWAYS
Memphis: Elliot broke the Memphis scoring record held by Stephen Gostkowski of the New England Patriots. Elliot has never missed his 192 extra-point attempts, including four against Cincinnati. . The Tigers entered the game tied for third in the nation with 23 forced turnovers. They forced two against the Bearcats.
Cincinnati: Three quarterbacks have started at least two games. Hayden Moore had his sixth start against Memphis. Gunner Kiel has three starts and Ross Trail two. The quarterbacks have combined for 15 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions. Moore has eight touchdown passes and seven interceptions. Kiel has six scores with two picks. Trail has one TD pass and six interceptions.
UP NEXT
Memphis: The bowl-eligible Tigers host Houston on Friday.
Cincinnati: The Bearcats end their season Friday at Tulsa.
