Michigan goes long range to beat SMU

Derrick Walton Jr. hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead Michigan to a 76-54 victory over SMU on Friday night in the championship game of the 2K Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project.
Walton, who had six assists, was held scoreless in the Wolverines' opening-round win over Marquette being saddled with foul trouble throughout the game. He didn't get a chance to play in SMU's 24-point win over Michigan last season as he missed the game with a sprained ankle.
He was not only playing this time, he was hitting from 3-point range to keep the Mustangs at bay. The closest they got in the second half was 13 points when they hot two 3s to open the second half.
Walton was 4 of 6 from 3 in the first half as Michigan took control right away and went on to a 44-25 halftime lead.
Zak Irvin, the tournament MVP, added 16 points for the Wolverines (4-0), while Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman had 12..
