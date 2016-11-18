Coyotes' Brad Richardson has surgery on right leg

Arizona Coyotes forward Brad Richardson had surgery Friday to repair fractured tibia and fibula bones in his right leg.
Richardson was injured in the second period of Arizona's overtime loss to Vancouver on Thursday night.
Richardson was hurt on an innocent-looking hit from Canucks defenseman Nikita Tryamkin with 8:37 left in the second period. The 31-year-old Richardson crumpled to the ice and threw his gloves off in agony under the 6-foot-7, 265-pound Tryamkin.
Richardson scored his fifth goal of the season in the game.
