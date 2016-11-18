Thornwell's 22 leads South Carolina over SC State 92-50

Sindarius Thornwell scored 22 points and South Carolina cruised to a 92-50 victory over South Carolina State on Friday night.
Playing their fourth game in eight days, the Gamecocks (4-0) took control of the game early against their neighbors from nearby Orangeburg.
The Bulldogs (1-2) attempted to press South Carolina early. The tactic didn't work, however, as the Gamecocks out-muscled their opponents inside while also making long-range jumpers.
Freshman center Maik Kotsar got the Gamecocks off to a quick start, scoring eight of his 15 points in the first 10 minutes. After that Thornwell, a preseason First Team All-SEC pick, took over. He had 16 in the first half.
Eric Eaves, a Columbia native, led South Carolina State in scoring with 16.
BIG PICTURE
South Carolina State: The Bulldogs never got on track, mostly due to inconsistent shooting. They connected on just 16 of 52 of their field goal attempts (31 percent).
South Carolina: With most of their experience in the backcourt, the Gamecocks continued to work on improving their inside play. Kotsar was impressive, making all seven of his shots and grabbing eight rebounds with two blocks. Sophomore Chris Silva, despite picking up two early fouls, scored 11 points and pulled down seven rebounds.
UP NEXT
South Carolina State returns to action Tuesday when it travels north to take on Syracuse in another encounter that is part of the Brooklyn Hoops Holiday Invitational.
South Carolina hosts Michigan on Wednesday.
