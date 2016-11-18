Hankerson's basket lifts BU over Northeastern 65-62

Cedric Hankerson made a layup with four seconds left and Nick Havener blocked a TJ Williams shot at the buzzer to give Boston University a 65-63 on Friday night to open the Steve Wright Classic.
It was a Williams free throw that tied the game with 28 seconds to play. He also made two free throws at the 4:29 mark that gave the Huskies a 62-55 lead. Havener had a tip-in and Eric Fanning made a layup before Cheddi Mosely converted a 4-point play with 40 seconds to go to put the Terriers up.
Fanning led the Terriers (1-1) with 17 points and Hankerson had 13 to go with three rebounds, three blocks, three assists and two steals.
Williams led the Huskies (2-1) with 24 points and Alex Murphy had 13.
Northeastern trailed 39-32 at the half but rallied to take the biggest lead of the game, 57-45 with 8:43 to play.
