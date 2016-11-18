Cubs claim lefty Rollins off waivers from Mariners

1:25 California artist's project offers mobile shelter 'pods' for homeless Pause

1:22 Chum salmon return to Chuckanut Creek

0:57 Speaker Paul Ryan describes 'draining the swamp' in Washington

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

2:40 Pete Carroll on Seahawks beating "the best" at New England

2:41 An inside look at marijuana growing operation Forbidden Farms

2:07 Arrests and violence at Dakota Access pipeline protest in North Dakota

3:09 Gov. Haley: Thrilled Trump won but there's work for Republicans to do