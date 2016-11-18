Sports

November 18, 2016 5:37 PM

Cubs claim lefty Rollins off waivers from Mariners

The World Series champion Chicago Cubs claimed left-hander David Rollins off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

Rollins made 11 relief appearances for the Mariners last season, going 1-0 with a 7.71 ERA. He spent most of the year at Triple-A Tacoma.

The Cubs also selected the contracts of left-handed pitcher Jack Leathersich from Triple-A Iowa, catcher Victor Caratini and outfielder Jacob Hannemann from Double-A Tennessee and right-handed pitcher Duane Underwood from Class-A Myrtle Beach.

