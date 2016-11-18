UEFA bans Finland midfielder Roman Eremenko for cocaine

Finland midfielder Roman Eremenko has been banned for two years after he tested positive for cocaine, UEFA said Friday.
Traces of cocaine, which is considered a banned stimulant, were found in a sample Eremenko gave after playing for CSKA Moscow in a Champions League game against Bayer Leverkusen in September.
The result of that game, a 2-2 draw, will not be affected by Friday's ruling even though Eremenko scored CSKA's second goal.
The two-year ban is backdated to Oct. 6, the date Eremenko was provisionally suspended.
Born in Moscow, the 29-year-old Eremenko grew up in Finland and has represented the country 73 times, including in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. He won the Russian league title with CSKA last season and the Ukrainian title with Dynamo Kiev in 2009.
Eremenko can appeal the ruling. This month, the Court of Arbitration for Sport gave Algerian forward Youcef Belaili a two-year ban on appeal for cocaine after throwing out a previous four-year sanction on procedural grounds.
Eremenko's case follows another Champions League doping case last season, when Macedonian midfielder Arijan Ademi was banned for four years when he tested positive for a banned steroid while playing for Dinamo Zagreb against Arsenal in the group stage.
CSKA is fourth in the Russian league and last in Champions League Group E behind Monaco, Leverkusen, and Tottenham.
