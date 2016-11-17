NHL Capsules

Mikael Granlund scored with 44.5 seconds left, Devan Dubnyk stopped 25 shots for his league-leading fourth shutout, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Boston Bruins 1-0 Thursday night.
Granlund took a pass from Jonas Brodin circled below the end line and came out to the right of Tuukka Rask. His centering pass went off the skate of Adam McQuoid and trickled into the Boston net.
Dubnyk has had to carry the Wild lately as Minnesota's offense has mustered just 10 goals in its past seven games, winning three. He has allowed nine goals in his last nine games, stopping 274 of 283 shots in that span to account for a .965 save percentage.
Minnesota has allowed an NHL-low 29 total goals in 16 games this season, including 10 in its last nine games, dating back to the 5-0 shutout Oct. 25 in Boston.
LIGHTNING 4, SABRES 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Killorn had a goal and assist and Tampa Bay won its first game without captain Steven Stamkos.
Nikita Kucherov, Nikita Nesterov and Brayden Point also scored, and Valtteri Filppula set up two goals with no-look passes in helping the Lightning win their third straight and improve to 6-2-1 in their past nine. The spread-out offensive contributions came in Tampa Bay's first game since Stamkos tore a ligament in his right knee during a 4-3 win at Detroit on Tuesday.
During the game at Buffalo, the Lightning announced Stamkos had surgery and is expected to miss four months.
Cody Franson scored for Buffalo, which dropped to 0-4-2 in its past six. It's a stretch in which the team's offense has dried up in managing just six goals.
BLUES 3, SHARKS 2
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jaden Schwartz scored twice and David Perron added the game-winner to lift St. Louis past San Jose.
Jake Allen had 29 saves — holding off the Sharks' 6-on-4 advantage over the final 55 seconds — as the Blues won their second straight.
Kevin Labanc got his first NHL goal and Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight after winning the first three on a season-high six-game trip.
Perron broke a 2-2 tie with a power-play tally late in the second period. San Jose had killed off its previous 26 penalties over an 11-game stretch.
STARS 3, AVALANCHE 2
DALLAS (AP) — Patrick Eaves capped Dallas' three-goal first period and the Stars held off Colorado.
Johnny Oduya and Brett Ritchie also scored in the first for Dallas, and Kari Lehtonen finished with 34 saves.
Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist and Mikhail Grigorenko also scored for the Avalanche, who nearly rallied after trailing 3-0 after the first. Semyon Varlamov stopped 19 shots and snapped an 11-game winning streak against the Stars.
Lehtonen stopped MacKinnon on a breakaway midway through the second period and again on a rebound with 10 minutes left in the game.
FLYERS 5, JETS 2
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Raffl and Sean Couturier scored 34 seconds apart in the first period on Philadelphia's initial two shots, and the Flyers went on to beat Winnipeg.
Mark Streit, Wayne Simmonds and Brandon Manning also scored for the Flyers, who had 12 players register points.
Blake Wheeler and Dustin Byfuglien had the goals for the Jets, who opened a season-high five-game, nine-day road trip with just their second loss in the last six.
Couturier got Philadelphia on the board 9:13 in when he capitalized on a Winnipeg turnover and beat Connor Hellebuyck high to the glove side from close range. Raffl doubled the lead just over a half-minute later with his third of the season.
Steve Mason made 30 saves to improve to 6-0-1 in his career against Winnipeg.
Hellebuyck stopped 17 shots.
PREDATORS 5, SENATORS 1
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ryan Ellis scored the tiebreaking goal late in the first period and Pekka Rinne stopped 30 shots to lead Nashville.
Mike Ribeiro had a goal and assist, and Colton Sissons, Pontus Aberg and James Neal also scored to help the Predators sweep the two-game series series against the Senators.
Derrick Brassard scored for Ottawa, and Mike Condon finished with 35 saves in his third start. The Senators haven't scored more than two goals in their last 11 games.
Ellis beat Condon on the far side with about 4 1/2 minutes left in the opening period to put the Predators up 2-1.
MAPLE LEAFS 6, PANTHERS 1
TORONTO (AP) — Connor Brown had two goals and two assists to lead help spoiling James Reimer's first start in Toronto since leaving the Maple Leafs in the offseason.
Mitch Marner had another impressive goal, and Leo Komarov, James van Riemsdyk and Jake Gardiner also scored as Toronto improved to 7-2-0 at home. Nazem Kadri had two assists and Frederik Andersen stopped 27 shots.
Aaron Ekblad scored the lone goal for Florida and Reimer finished with 24 saves.
The Maple Leafs got to their former goalie quickly, scoring three times in the first period — including two by Brown.
