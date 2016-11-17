No. 1 Irish overcome poor shooting to beat Green Bay 71-67

Arike Ogunbowale scored 18 points, Brianna Turner added 14 and top-ranked Notre Dame overcame poor shooting and held on to beat Green Bay 71-67 in a Preseason WNIT semifinal Thursday night.
Notre Dame (3-0) went up 7-0 but couldn't extend the lead to double digits until early in the second half and couldn't shake the Phoenix (2-1), even after going up by 17 midway through the third quarter.
Green Bay cut the lead to 63-58 with a basket by Jessica Lindstrom with 3:41 left. The Phoenix had a chance to get closer but Mehryn Kraker airballed a 3-point attempt and Turner scored on an alley-oop pass.
Kraker cut the lead to 66-61 with a 3-pointer, but Marina Mabrey made two free throws with 35 seconds left and then deflected a 3-point attempt by Lindstrom. The Phoenix cut the lead to five points again on a 3-pointer by Lindstrom and the final four-point deficit on a 3-pointer by Frankie Wurtz with 3 seconds left.
BIG PICTURE
Green Bay: The Phoenix, the favorites to win the Horizon League, played their first game ever against a No. 1 ranked team and stayed within reach throughout the game as they gave the Irish all they could handle.
Notre Dame: The Irish struggled offensively early against the Phoenix, who ranked ninth nationally in scoring defense last season at 52.2 points a game, but managed to pull out the victory despite being held to 36 percent shooting.
UP NEXT
Green Bay: The Phoenix are knocked out of the Preseason WNIT. Green Bay plays road games against Belmont, Chattanooga and Bradley before returning home to face Drake on Dec. 3.
Notre Dame: The Irish will play the winner of No. 17 Washington and No. 25 Missouri played later Thursday in the Preseason WNIT final at home on Sunday. The Irish then play at Louisiana-Lafayette on Tuesday.
