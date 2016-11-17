Buss' 23 helps No. 23 Indiana women hold off Chattanooga

Tyra Buss hit four 3-pointers and scored 23 points and No. 23 Indiana held off Chattanooga 79-76 on Thursday night.
Alexis Gassion added 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Hoosiers (3-0) and Amanda Cahill and reserve Jenn Anderson had 12 apiece.
Gassion's jumper with 22 seconds left provided the final margin. The Mocs (1-2) turned the ball over with 8 seconds remaining and Gassion made two free throws with 4 seconds left.
Buss, who has scored in double figures in 40 straight games, made three free throws with 1 second to go in the first half to give Indiana a 37-32 lead in a game neither team led by double figures.
Keiana Gilbert led Chattanooga with 19 points, Queen Alford had 17 and Jasmine Joyner had 15 with nine rebounds. Gilbert's putback with 1:22 to play made it 75-74 and she made a layup with 44 seconds left after Cahill's free throws at 1 minute.
Comments