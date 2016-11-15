England mannequin challenge falls flat as Spain fights back

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham Pause

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest the moon has been to Earth since 1948

1:48 Bellingham honors veterans

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

2:10 Here's how NOT to deep fry a turkey

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

1:04 Heavy rainfall swells Nooksack Falls

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title