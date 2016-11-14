Sports

November 14, 2016 8:48 PM

Kennesaw State rallies for 80-74 win over Brewton-Parker

The Associated Press
KENNESAW, Ga.

Kendrick Ray scored 23 points and Aubrey Williams added 18 with 20 rebounds, both career highs, to lead Kennesaw State to an 80-74 win over NAIA-member Brewton-Parker on Monday night.

Kennesaw State (1-1) trailed by as many as 20 points in the first half but rallied after the break, taking the lead for good during a 17-2 run that put the Owls on top 71-62 with 3:52 left. Williams sank the go-ahead bucket during the run.

Nick Masterson added 11 points for the Owls, who shot 55.6 percent from the field in the second half.

Williams' 20 rebounds tied a Kennesaw State record in Division I for most in a single game.

McKel Miller led Brewton-Parker with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Malik Wright added 17 points, Dava'Dre Puryear had 15 and Cameron Bokenham 10 for the Barons.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Pete Carroll on Seahawks beating "the best" at New England

View more video

Sports Videos