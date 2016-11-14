Russell Wilson’s latest popular Seattle play: Co-investing in Chris Hansen’s NBA arena effort

1:48 Bellingham honors veterans Pause

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest the moon has been to Earth since 1948

1:36 Wife of man under deportation order fights for his freedom

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

1:19 See the fire and damage it caused at a Bellingham comics store

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

2:54 Melania Trump delivers speech at Republican National Convention