Holder, Helgeland lead Jacksonville over Denver 92-84

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia Pause

2:17 Rogue One: A Star Wars story (new international trailer)

1:48 Bellingham honors veterans

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

0:46 Starbucks green cup connects 100 characters with a single line

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

0:42 Learn where to watch spawning salmon in Whatcom County