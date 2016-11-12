Sports

November 12, 2016 8:38 PM

Holder, Helgeland lead Jacksonville over Denver 92-84

The Associated Press
DENVER

J.R. Holder scored 30 points, and Cody Helgeland added 20 as Jacksonville beat Denver 92-84 on Saturday night In the season opener for both teams.

Holder was 9 of 12 from the field and made 10 of 14 free throws. Helgeland was 5 of 10 from the floor and made all seven free-throw attempts. Darien Fernandez chipped in 12 points.

Joe Rosga made nine 3-pointers and finished with a career-best 30 points on 10-of-17 shooting to lead Denver. Daniel Amigo added 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

The Dolphins had a 16-point lead with about three minutes left. Denver closed on a 15-4 spurt to pull to 86-81 with 42 seconds left but didn't get closer. Rosga made two 3-pointers and Ade Murkey scored four points during the stretch for the Pioneers.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Pete Carroll: Seahawks' best ahead of them after flawed win over Buffalo

View more video

Sports Videos