Richard Sherman calls apology to him by Bills kicker’s wife “BS” on controversial field goal

RENTON Richard Sherman has two words for the wife of Bills kicker Dan Carpenter.
Two letters, more specifically.
“BS.”
That’s what the Seahawks’ three-time All-Pro cornerback called Wednesday morning’s apology from Kaela Carpenter on her social-media accounts for tweeting a picture of a bander, a metal device used on farms to castrate animals along with the message: “I know what we do on the farm when a male can’t control his own rage. #LuckyImNotThere #Sherman #ActLikeAnAmimalGetTreatedLike1.”
Here was the picture she tweeted in reference to Sherman.
Yeah, that’s the world in which we live.
Her venting was after Sherman went offside on her husband’s first field-goal attempt at the end of Monday’s first half then hit the kicker but was not penalized.
It was the first of a series of bizarre events and officiating errors that marred Seattle’s 31-25 victory.
Her apology Wednesday online:
November 9, 2016
In response, Sherman mentioned we live in a society and time in which the Klu Klux Klan more than just exists.
“It’s not surprising, at all. This is a day and age you’ve got the Klu Klux Klan running around,” Sherman said before Wednesday’s practice for Sunday night’s Seahawks test at New England. “People say whatever they want, and there’s very little consequence. For her to say something like that, and then have a BS apology like she did, it’s just the way of the world. I don’t let it bother me. It’s something I’m very used to. You know, it’s the way people are, the way they were raised.”
I asked Sherman if that saddened him.
“It’s disappointing, more than anything. But it’s also something that’s understandable. Ignorance has always been in the world. The core of this country has always been built off slavery, people owning people. So ... you know, anytime you understand that’s the core principles of how this nation was built then you’ve got to have some kind of, you know, sympathy for it.”
Sherman concluded: “I’m sure if she were to come up trying to execute the actions that she said she would, I’m sure my family would have something to say about that.”
As for the kick itself, Sherman said he continued to the kicker when he realized the officials weren’t blowing the play dead for being offside and unabated to Carpenter, as they should have. That was the issue with the officiating mess -- they didn’t blow the whistle until Sherman was on top of the ball and kicker.
“There was no whistle,” Sherman said Wednesday. “The league goes back and hindsights everything, and says this and says that because they want to appease the fans. But I know the rule book. And I know exactly what I was doing on the play.”
Sherman believes the officials were letting Carpenter kick the ball, and had he pulled up and the ball had gone through the uprights it would have counted and his offsides foul declined by Buffalo. When Sherman didn’t hear the whistle, he kept rushing, blocking the kick while running through Carpenter, that’s when, in Sherman’s mind, the officials decided to whistle the play dead.
Referee Walt Anderson told me Monday night after the game in a pool report noise may have contributed to the delay in getting the play killed more promptly.
“I know it was loud out there for everybody,” Anderson said. “That’s probably what took us a little bitof time to get everything shut down.”
