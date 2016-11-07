Jimmy Graham is “crazy special” in Seahawks’ 31-25 win over Bills

1:03 Prosecutor recounts attempted murder during plea bargain Pause

0:55 Three people injured in Mount Baker Highway crash

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

4:13 WR Dante Pettis discusses his game-winning punt-return TD

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 minutes: A presidential race of historic surprises and scandals

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief

1:00 Lummi carvers prepare totem pole for journey to Winnipeg

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

1:04 Heavy rainfall swells Nooksack Falls