No. 19 Florida State rallies past NC State 24-20

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief Pause

4:47 WWU students create innovative products at Ideal

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

3:14 Richard Sherman on NFL apologizing to Seahawks for wrong calls or no-calls

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel