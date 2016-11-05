Saunders, Rehkow lift Idaho past Louisiana-Lafayette 23-13

Isaiah Saunders punched in the go-ahead touchdown, Austin Rehkow drilled a 50-yard field goal and Idaho rolled to a 23-13 win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday night.
Tied at 10 in the second quarter, Saunders capped a 10-play, 51-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to put Idaho (5-4, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference) on top for good. He finished with 86 yards on 21 carries and had five catches for 55 yards.
Louisiana Lafayette (3-5, 2-3) cut the margin to 17-13 with a 29-yard field goal by Stevie Artigue but it was all Idaho the rest of the way in a game with no turnovers.
Rehkow, who had a 29-yard field goal in the first quarter, kicked the 50-yarder late in the third quarter and padded the Vandals' advantage again with a 44-yarder midway through the fourth.
Matt Linehan was 20 of 30 for 227 yards passing for Idaho. Anthony Jennings completed 17 of his 30 passes for 161 yards for Louisiana-Lafayette.
Comments