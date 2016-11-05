Shanshan Feng shoots 64 to take LPGA Tour lead in Japan

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016 Pause

4:47 WWU students create innovative products at Ideal

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying

1:46 These hotdoggers on once-in-a-lifetime experience traveling in iconic Wienermobile

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

3:44 Watch how ballots are processed after voters drop them off in Whatcom County