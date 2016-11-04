NBA Capsules

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief Pause

4:47 WWU students create innovative products at Ideal

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying

0:42 Learn where to watch spawning salmon in Whatcom County

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind

1:32 Bail set at $20,000 for driver who allegedly hit 7-year-old trick-or-treater