Paul has 27 points, 11 assists as Clippers beat Grizzlies

Chris Paul had 27 points and 11 assists and Blake Griffin added 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Clippers past the Memphis Grizzlies 99-88 on Friday night.
The Clippers built an early lead then survived a fourth-quarter Memphis rally. The Grizzlies would score nine straight points and eventually pulled within 93-86 with less than a minute left.
Memphis would get no closer.
J.J. Redick scored 12 points for Los Angeles while DeAndre Jordan grabbed 21 rebounds.
Mike Conley led Memphis with 30 points and 10 assists, while Marc Gasol aded 21 points and nine rebounds. Zach Randolph finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.
Los Angeles built its early lead based on poor shooting by Memphis in the first half. Despite the Grizzlies early woes, neither team would shoot well in the game — the Clippers making 38 percent, while Memphis connected on 37 percent.
Los Angeles was 8 of 27 from outside the arc, including Paul and Redick going a combined 2 of 12. Memphis was only slightly better at 9 of 26.
The Clippers dominated the game before Memphis' final rush with Los Angeles leading by as many as 18 points in the first half and 21 in the game. The Grizzlies only salvation was scoring 31 points in the final quarter, connecting on 10 of 18 shots, Conley hitting two 3-pointers.
But by the time Memphis pulled within 93-86 on a 3-pointer by Conley, there was less than a minute remaining.
Paul had 15 points to lead Los Angeles to a 53-35 halftime lead. Jordan already had grabbed 12 rebounds.
Conley was the only offensive threat for Memphis, hitting his first three 3-pointers en route to 15 first-half points. Memphis shot 27 percent in the first two quarters.
The Clippers would extend the lead to 20 points in the early stages of the third quarter as Memphis continued to shoot below 30 percent.
Los Angeles' lead would reach 21 points in the quarter and even a consecutive 3-pointers from Conley made little difference as Los Angeles held a 76-57 lead entering the fourth quarter.
TIP-INS
Clippers: Paul became the Clippers' franchise leader in assists early in the second half, passing Randy Smith, who had 3,498. ... Los Angeles started the game connecting on its first six shots. ... The Clippers bench, which averages 40 points a game, had 22 through three quarters before ending the game with 38.
Grizzlies: Memphis coach David Fizzdale, who was upset with officials through much of the first half, drew his first technical as a head coach with 3:57 left in the first half. Rookie official CJ Washington did the honors. ... Gasol, who was only 3 of 18 from the field in Wednesday's win over New Orleans, started 1 of 11 Friday. ... Memphis lost its first home game of the season.
HELLO OLD FRIEND
Including the postseason, the Grizzlies and Clippers have played 30 times since the start of the 2011-12 season, the most of any Memphis opponent over that span.
BAD BOYS, BAD BOYS
Entering Friday's game, the teams had been assessed 32 technical fouls over the last 20 games. Griffin has six, while Paul has four and Jordan three. Randolph leads the Grizzlies in techs over that span with three. Fizzdale was the only one to draw a technical Friday.
UP NEXT
Clippers: Travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs in the second game of a road back-to-back.
Grizzlies: Face the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday in the third game of a four-game home stand
