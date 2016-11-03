Squalicum girls soccer eliminated from districts

Shoreline’s aggressive forwards scored two second-half goals that proved to be too much for Squalicum in a 2-1 loss in a 3A District Tournament elimination game Thursday at Shoreline Stadium.
Lauren Brown and Amanda Kagarabi chased down balls played behind Squalicum’s back line until they were finally able to put them away in the 66th and 72nd minutes. Squalicum coach Jose Rodriguez said Shoreline’s style is very different than his team’s.
“We were playing well and possessing the ball like we usually do,” Rodriguez said. “Every time they touched the ball, they sent it over the top.”
Payton Fowler finally put Squalicum on the board in the 79th minute, but by then it was too late.
“I’m proud of them for continuing to battle,” Rodriguez said of his team. “I’m proud of how they played and stuck together.”
