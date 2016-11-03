Ferndale volleyball wins first game, loses next three vs. Arlington

After winning the first game 25-15, the Ferndale girls volleyball team dropped the next three in the 3A District Tournament against host Arlington High on Thursday.
Whitney Walker had 15 kills and 10 digs, and Brittany Olinger had 14 digs. Setter Hailey Pelton had 37 assists and five kills.
“We came out super strong and limited our own errors,” coach Patti Hoelzle said. “They powered up their serves and once the passing goes it gets hard to get the right sets to the right hitters.”
Ferndale will play Lynnwood on Saturday in an elimination match.
In other 3A Northwest District Tournament play, Squalicum beat Shorewood 3-0.
