Bellingham girls sooccer stays alive in district tourney

Bellingham went to double overtime against Cedarcrest before Ali Krell gave the Red Raiders new life in the 2A District Tournament.
Krell took a line drive from a corner kick and headed home Bellingham’s second goal of the soccer game to secure a 2-1 win in an elimination match Thursday at Liberty High School.
Coach Mark Wright said his team had been anemic on corners this year so that’s what Bellingham worked on in practice.
“We took a look at ways to give our kids better opportunities,” Wright said. “She positioned herself great and it was beautiful.”
Bellingham will play in a winner-to-state match against Archbishop Murphy on Saturday.
Archbishop Murphy 2, Sehome 1 – Christina Funk scored first for Sehome but Archbishop Murphy rallied to score the next two goals to eliminate the Mariners from the playoffs. Sehome had 11 shots on goal. Coach Andria Fountain said her team had opportunities to score but didn’t execute.
