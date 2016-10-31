Chris Petersen laments ‘back-breaking penalties’ at Utah, but didn’t see any on key punt return

1:12 Star Wars, superheroes and dancing T-rex at Bellingham Halloween Pause

1:02 Watch Chicas Reinas perform at Día de los Muertos at Lightcatcher Museum

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

2:03 Trump calls Clinton emails 'biggest' political scandal since Watergate, Clinton says Trump is disgracing democracy

0:31 How to check your ballot status

1:59 Halloween by the numbers

8:45 Pulse nightclub shooter calls 911 part 1/2 (Warning explicit language)

2:37 Hillary Clinton spokeswoman: We believe Russians behind WikiLeaks release of DNC emails