Man killed in triple shooting following Magic City Classic

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you Pause

1:02 Watch Chicas Reinas perform at Día de los Muertos at Lightcatcher Museum

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

2:54 Behind the scenes at Boundary Bay Brewery's haunted house

1:43 Watch competitors get down and dirty at 2016 WonderMud

1:19 Tacoma students reassemble whale skeleton

10:14 Chris Petersen recaps Huskies' 31-24 win over Utah

2:50 Michael Bennett's advice on fatherhood "Always make the wife think she's right"

0:22 'MLB The Show' cover star revealed