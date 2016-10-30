Cardinals look to recoup, stop the bleeding with bye coming

1:02 Watch Chicas Reinas perform at Día de los Muertos at Lightcatcher Museum Pause

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

0:31 How to check your ballot status

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

1:19 Tacoma students reassemble whale skeleton

0:53 Check out the vertigo-inducing view from the Sky Pilot suspension bridge in Squamish

0:26 October 2016 rainfall near a record in Bellingham

2:54 Behind the scenes at Boundary Bay Brewery's haunted house