Lynden Christian shuts out Mount Baker in district soccer tournament

Lynden Christian waited until 10 minutes were left in its Class 1A District Tournament match against Mount Baker to score a goal. Once it did, though, the floodgates opened.
Bailee Den Bleyker scored a goal in the 70th minute, and soon after the Lyncs added three more goals to come away with a 4-0 shutout Saturday, Oct. 29, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Coach Brent De Ruyter said his team didn’t finish well for most of the game, but he knew once the Lyncs got a goal, they’d be able to score more.
“That first goal was obviously a relief,” De Ruyter said. “It changed how we were able to play because Baker had to bring more numbers and we could attack and get the ball wide.”
Kenadi Bratt, Libby Hielkema and Mackenzie Clark scored the final three goals that ensured Lynden Christian will advance to the Bi-District Tournament. The Lyncs will play University Prep on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Interlake High School.
Comments