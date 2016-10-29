Lummi volleyball drops both matches in 1B district tourney

The Lummi Nation volleyball team lost both of its matches in the 1B District Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 29, which ended its season.
Lummi’s first match was against Providence Classical Christian, which it dropped 3-0. The Blackhawks also lost their next match 3-0 to Tulalip Heritage.
Lummi finished the year with one win, a 3-2 match against Skykomish on Oct. 18. Coach Krista Mahle said her team started slow this year but built confidence as the season went on.
“We only had eight players to start and two girls got sick so we had to play with six,” Mahle said. “They improved a lot from the beginning of the season. We scored more and served really well.”
A highlight from Saturday included Lummi’s Deziree Toby making an “amazing” block.
“Everybody played well today,” Mahle said. “We have really good athletes and only a couple had ever played volleyball before this so we just tried to build up confidence this season.”
