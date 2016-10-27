Indians set to move DH Santana into Wrigley's left field

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you Pause

0:26 October 2016 rainfall near a record in Bellingham

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

0:31 How to check your ballot status

1:19 Tacoma students reassemble whale skeleton

2:48 Bellingham man sentenced for solicitation to commit murder in first degree

1:59 Pete Carroll: Rookie George Fant 'ready to play' at LT for Seahawks

2:35 Huskies coach Chris Petersen previews Utah one last time

2:56 Watch as this Halloween makeup artist transforms into character