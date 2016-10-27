Russell Wilson limited in practice again; Kam Chancellor may miss another game

RENTON Russell Wilson’s newest injury is indeed legit.
The Seahawks’ quarterback threw at the start of practice, the first 30 minutes that is open to the media. But the team listed him as limited for the second consecutive day by a pectoral-muscle injury on his right side.
Video: Russell Wilson, #Seahawks start practice. Wilson threw, but was limited again (pectoral). 2nd straight limited day, 2nd of career pic.twitter.com/WzmkH3UKDO— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 27, 2016
Wilson said Thursday before practice the injury is “not crazy, crazy bad.” But he did not dismiss it as a non-factor, as he mostly did with his high-ankle sprain and sprained knee ligament he got last month, either.
The last two practices are the first two Wilson has been listed by the team as anything other than a full participant in a practice.
“Not concerned. Not concerned crazy, or anything like that,” Wilson said.
When I asked him if there was anything that would keep him playing for the 81st time in 81 games to begin his career, on Sunday at New Orleans, Wilson said: “That’s not the plan. You know me.”
A more possible -- if not likely -- starter to miss the game at the Saints appears to be strong safety Kam Chancellor. He remained sidelined from practice with pulled groin. Chancellor hasn’t played since Oct. 2 at the New York Jets. He’s missed five of Seattle’s last nine games dating to last season.
Left tackle Bradley Sowell had hoped to convince coaches and trainers he could practice Thursday despite the sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee he got in last weekend’s tie at Arizona. Sowell did not practice Thursday, making undrafted rookie college basketball George Fant more likely to start in what would be his NFL debut at New Orleans.
Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett again missed with a knee injury he’s had for weeks. But the Seahawks made him available to talk to the media in a press-conference setting Thursday -- which they would not have done if they didn’t expect him to play on Sunday.
#Seahawks practice: Russell Wilson again limited (pectoral), LT Bradley Sowell (knee), DE Michael Bennett, S Kam Chancellor miss again. pic.twitter.com/AUKVG384SE— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 27, 2016
Comments