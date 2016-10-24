Smith and Jacob score twice; Lynden wins final game of regular season

Isabelle Jacob and Sierra Smith scored two goals each to give Lynden a 4-2 Northwest Conference win over Bellingham to end the regular season Monday, Oct. 24, at Phillips 66 Soccer Park.
Jacob scored her goals in the first half. The first was in the second minute on an assist by Peyton Fullner, who made a run and crossed the ball to Jacob. Her second was on an assist by Smith that Jacob floated over the goalkeeper from 30 yards out in the 18th minute.
Smith added goals in the 52nd and 68th minutes. The first was on an assist by Erin Fiebig and the second on an assist by Fullner.
“Sierra doesn’t seem to be slowing down at all,” coach Carlos Melendez said.
Lakewood 1, Blaine 0 – Both teams were fighting for a spot into the first round of the Northwest Conference District Tournament, and with the loss, Blaine was eliminated from playoff contention. Tessa Kelly had 11 saves, but Lakewood’s Prestyn Lalone scored on a direct kick in the second minute.
Ferndale 5, Sehome 5 – Sehome led 4-1 entering the final 10 minutes but allowed Ferndale to take the lead before the match ended in a tie. Goals by Jazzy Ahrens, Kylie Larmer, Elsa Ericksen and Christiana Salinas put Ferndale in front late into stoppage time. But a free kick by Maddie Knutsen that led to a Christina Funk goal allowed Sehome to salvage a tie.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Squalicum (3A)
12-1-2
10-0-2
Ferndale (3A)
11-3-1
9-2-1
Meridian (1A)
12-3-1
9-3-1
Sehome (2A)
12-3-0
9-3-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
10-4-2
9-4-0
Lynden (2A)
10-5-1
9-3-1
Bellingham (2A)
7-8-1
7-5-1
Anacortes (2A)
9-7-0
8-5-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
8-8-1
5-7-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-8-1
4-7-1
Lakewood (2A)
4-12-0
3-10-0
Blaine (2A)
2-13-1
1-11-1
Mount Baker (1A)
1-14-1
1-11-1
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-16-0
0-13-0
