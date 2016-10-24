Sehome alum Emily Webster claims weekly GNAC award for WWU

Former Sehome soccer standout Emily Webster has been selected the Great Northwest Atletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season and the third time in her career at Western Washington University, according to a release Monday, Oct. 24.
Webster played key roles in the top-ranked Vikings’ 4-0 win over Seattle Pacific Thursday, Oct. 20, and 4-1 win over Central Washington Saturday, Oct. 22, and recorded her fifth assist of the season against SPU.
“Emily had a great week. We knew we were going to need to lean on her abilities in these two games against the top teams in our conference and as usual she came up big,” WWU women’s coach Travis Connell said in the release. “Time and time again she was in the right spot at the right time to win possession for us and start the attack in the middle of the park. Her restart services were extremely dangerous as well.”
Webster, a junior, also won the award for the week of Sept. 12-18.
