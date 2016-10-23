Sports

October 23, 2016 3:02 AM

Hertha Berlin criticizes ultra fans' homophobic banner

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Hertha Berlin has criticized supporters who displayed a large homophobic banner during the side's Bundesliga win over Cologne on Saturday.

The banner, approximately 50 meters (yards) long, said, "WH96: Rather a mother than two fathers!"

It was apparently directed at a Cologne ultra group called Die Wilde Horde 1996 (WH96), which has been involved in an ongoing spat with their Berlin counterparts.

Hertha says in a tweet to its fans to "Leave out the stupidity! Hertha Berlin has always distanced itself from every form of discrimination."

The banner had drawn a mostly negative reaction on social media. Football magazine 11 Freunde wrote, "A pity, Hertha, everything thrown away again."

