Gut builds big 1st-run lead in season-opening giant slalom

Overall World Cup champion Lara Gut built a big lead in the first run of the season-opening giant slalom on Saturday.
The Swiss skier led Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States by 1.42 seconds, while Italians Marta Bassino and Federica Brignone were the only other racers to finish within two seconds of Gut.
"This lead surprised me," Gut said. "I put myself under a lot of pressure. But (men's overall champion) Marcel (Hirscher) told me yesterday, 'You just have to ski.' I knew I could be fast but you still have to deliver."
Former world champion Tessa Worley of France trailed by 2.77 in ninth, while Eva-Maria Brem of Austria, who took the GS title last season, came 3.11 seconds behind in 11th.
Gut won the race here three years ago, while Shiffrin triumphed the following year and finished runner-up to Brignone last season.
On an icy slope under crisp blue skies, Gut skied cleanly from the start and won at least a half-second on most rivals on the first part of the Rettenbach course.
Shiffrin only lost time on Gut in the first half of her run. The Olympic slalom champion was 1.45 behind at the second split time and even won three-hundredths back on Gut in the steep second part and flat finish section.
Several top contenders were sitting out the race. American standout Lindsey Vonn said she will focus more on the speed events downhill and super-G this season, while two-time former overall champion Anna Veith of Austria and 2010 Olympic GS champion Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany were recovering from injuries.
