October 21, 2016 7:38 PM

Nyquist leads Red Wings past Predators, 5-3

The Associated Press
DETROIT

Gustav Nyquist had a goal and an assist to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Friday night.

Justin Abdelkader, Drew Miller, Tomas Tatar and Darren Helm also scored as Detroit won its third straight. Petr Mrazek stopped 30 shots.

P.K. Subban, Mike Ribeiro and Mike Fisher scored for Nashville, which has lost three straight. Pekka Rinne finished with 38 saves.

Fisher's power-play goal with 4:46 pulled the Predators to 4-3 as he tipped in Roman Josi's shot from the point. It was Fisher's third goal, all on the power play.

However, Helm had an empty-net power-play score with 22 seconds left for his fourth goal of the season to seal the win.

