Pagnotta’s two goals lift Sehome in penultimate match of regular season

Sophomore Sophia Pagnotta of Sehome High School scored two goals in the Mariners’ 3-1 Northwest Conference win over Lynden Christian on Thursday, Oct. 20, at Phillips 66 Soccer Park.
Sehome allowed an early goal to Lynden Christian’s Libby Hielkema in the 17th minute, but Pagnotta took control from there. Her first goal came on an assist by Katie Perkins in the 33rd minute, and her second was on an assist by Fiona Dawson in the 42nd minute.
Dawson added the final goal 10 minutes later as the Mariners had 15 shots on goal compared with the Lions’ five. Now, Sehome coach Andria Fountain is looking ahead to Monday, Oct. 24, when her team hosts Ferndale.
“It’s a big matchup and it’s Senior Night, so I hope our seniors bring it,” Fountain said.
Squalicum 7, Nooksack Valley 0 – Visiting Squalicum has scored 16 goals this week while keeping a firm hold on the top spot in the Northwest Conference. Mariana Madera scored twice, but the Storm distributed the scoring equally from there. Kelly Anderson, Payton Fowler, Riley Fowler, Ireland Eaton and Dakota Carson also got in on the action.
Ferndale 6, Lakewood 0 – Kate Neher had four goals on Senior Night to boost the Golden Eagles to a Northwest Conference win. The senior scored in the 28th, 44th, 45th and 67th minutes. Seniors Christiana Salinas and Jensen Wanlin scored the other goals.
Burlington-Edison 4, Blaine 0 –Blaine’s Tessa Kelly had to make 17 “legitimate” saves, according to coach Kelly Tuski, but visiting Burlington-Edison still managed to convert four times. Brandy Smith scored twice for the Tigers, including a goal in the 26th minute that came from inside the 6-yard mark. Delaney Watson and Grace Clark also beat Kelly.
Anacortes 3, Meridian 2 – Payton Lunde’s two goals for Meridian were one-upped by Anacortes’ Gabby Ronngren’s hat trick in a Northwest Conference loss to the Seahawks. Meridian led 2-1 at halftime on Senior Night but had a breakdown in communication and was a little sloppy in the second half, according to coach Terri Tigert.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Squalicum (3A)
12-1-2
10-0-2
Ferndale (3A)
11-3-1
9-2-1
Meridian (1A)
12-3-1
9-3-1
Sehome (2A)
12-3-0
9-3-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
10-3-2
9-3-0
Lynden (2A)
8-5-1
7-3-1
Anacortes (2A)
8-7-0
7-5-0
Bellingham (2A)
6-7-1
6-4-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
7-8-1
5-7-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-7-1
4-6-1
Lakewood (2A)
3-12-0
2-10-0
Blaine (2A)
2-12-1
1-10-1
Mount Baker (1A)
1-13-1
1-10-1
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-16-0
0-13-0
