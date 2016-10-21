LEADING OFF: Day off for Dodgers, Cubs before NLCS Game 6

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:
---
BACK TO CHICAGO
It's a day off in the NL Championship Series before the Chicago Cubs try to earn their first World Series trip since 1945. They lead the Dodgers 3-2 going into Game 6 Saturday night at Wrigley Field. Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw will start for Los Angeles on an extra day of rest. "It's kind of nice," he said . "Haven't had that in a while, so it's good." Kyle Hendricks , who led the majors with a 2.13 ERA this season, goes for the Cubs. Kershaw pitched seven innings of two-hit ball for a 1-0 win over Hendricks in Game 2 at Wrigley. "You got Kershaw looming," Cubs lefty Jon Lester said after a victory in Game 5 on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.
FRESH ARM
As the AL champion Indians await their next opponent, Wild Thing is warming up in the bullpen. Actor Charlie Sheen, who played the bespectacled Ricky "Wild Thing" Vaughn in the movie "Major League," has offered to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a World Series game. Shortly after Cleveland won the pennant Wednesday, fans began posting their wishes on social media to have Sheen — well, Vaughn — be part of the pregame festivities. Sheen responded to the demand on Twitter, posting a photo of himself as Vaughn in his Indians uniform and writing, "Major League continues to be the gift that keeps on giving! if called upon, I'd be honored." The World Series opens Tuesday in Cleveland. Released in 1989, "Major League" is a funny, fictional account of the Indians finishing in first place with an unconventional group of players, including Vaughn.
STATUS QUO
After winning 86 games and barely missing the playoffs this season, the Seattle Mariners are bringing back their entire coaching staff next year — with one addition: Scott Brosius, the 1998 World Series MVP, will join the major league club as an assistant coach. Brosius previously served as the hitting coach for Triple-A Tacoma in the Mariners system. ... All seven members of Washington's coaching staff will return next season — including third base coach Bob Henley. It was Henley who made a critical mistake during the playoff loss to the Dodgers that ended the Nationals' season.
Comments