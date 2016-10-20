Grambling State coach Broderick Fobbs inks 2-year deal

Grambling State coach Broderick Fobbs is staying put for a few more years.
The university and Fobbs agreed to a two-year contract extension Thursday that will keep Fobbs at Grambling — his alma mater — through 2018.
Fobbs' current contract was scheduled to expire in December. He will receive the same base salary of $195,000, but he was able to negotiate higher incentives and a larger salary pool for his assistant coaches.
The News-Star reports (http://tnsne.ws/2e4W12u ) the third-year coach is 19-8 at Grambling with a 12-4 mark since 2015. The Tigers are 3-1 this season and are the favorite to play for the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship for the second consecutive season.
The former assistant at Southern Miss and McNeese State inherited a program in disarray three years ago when the Tigers finished 1-10. Players boycotted practice and forfeited a game that year, which included three different coaches at the helm.
Fobbs provided stability with a 7-5 record in 2014 to win SWAC Coach of the Year honors. He led the Tigers to a 9-0 regular season SWAC record in 2015 en route to another SWAC Coach of the Year honor. Grambling played for the conference title in Houston before falling to Alcorn State.
