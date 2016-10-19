LEADING OFF: Cubs-Dodgers play Game 5, Indians resting up

3:34 Pete Carroll: Seahawks came back "when we needed to" Pause

2:38 Russell Wilson after Seahawks rally past Atlanta

1:43 Seahawks QB Russell Wilson says he gets up middle of night to rehab legs

2:56 Richard Sherman on facing Julio Jones, Atlanta's soaring offense

2:38 Chris Petersen discusses Huskies' 70-21 win at Oregon

2:56 QB Jake Browning discusses Huskies' 70-21 win at Oregon

3:51 Boise stop-motion animator brings Legos to life

3:14 Huskies coach Chris Petersen recaps Stanford win, looks ahead to Oregon

3:51 Russell Wilson after his heroics on zero good legs beating NYJ

1:42 Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner on Jets targeting Richard Sherman wasn't smart