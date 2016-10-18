Bellingham moves past Anacortes in 2A standings after win

Kayla Heidenreich and Jillian Langei each had two goals to boost Bellingham over Anacortes 5-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Phillips 66 Soccer Park.
The Red Raiders were a game behind the Seahawks entering Tuesday, and after a shutout performance by goalie Loren Williams are in fourth place in 2A with one week left in the regular season. Freshman midfielder Kaelyn Devaney scored the fifth goal.
“Loren had to make some crazy saves,” coach Mark Wright said. “She was reaching across her body, and it kept our momentum up.”
Burlington-Edison 1, Ferndale 0 – The visiting Golden Eagles lost a Northwest Conference game to the Tigers. No other information was available at press time.
Lynden Christian 5, Blaine 1 – It was the juniors and sophomores that helped turn Senior Night into a win for Lynden Christian. Juniors Madi Hallberg and Bailee Den Bleyker each scored two goals, and sophomore Libby Hielkema added the final goal and had two assists on her 16th birthday.
Squalicum 9, Mount Baker 0 – Payton Fowler and Kendra Steele each had hat tricks in Squalicum’s Northwest Conference win over Mount Baker. Abbie Lease, Sophie Nguyen and Riley Fowler scored the other three goals in a lopsided match that was 6-0 at halftime.
Sedro-Woolley 6, Nooksack Valley 0 – The visiting Pioneers lost a Northwest Conference game to the Cubs. No other information was available at press time.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Meridian (1A)
12-2-1
9-2-1
Squalicum (3A)
11-1-2
9-0-2
Ferndale (3A)
10-3-1
8-2-1
Lynden (2A)
8-5-1
7-3-1
Sehome (2A)
11-3-0
8-3-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
9-3-2
8-3-0
Anacortes (2A)
7-7-0
6-5-0
Bellingham (2A)
6-7-1
6-4-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
7-7-1
5-6-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-7-1
4-6-1
Lakewood (2A)
3-11-0
2-9-0
Blaine (2A)
2-11-1
1-9-1
Mount Baker (1A)
1-13-1
1-10-1
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-15-0
0-12-0
Girls Swimming
Squalicum 118, Sehome 68
200 medley relay: Squalicum (Tiana Varang, Yanran Le, Madyson Flaming, McKenzie Pham) 2:01.74; 200 freestyle: Sydney Wong (Squalicum) 2:00.14; 200 individual medley: Yanran Le (Squalicum) 2:11.93 *State Qualifying; 50 freestyle: Tiana Varang (Squalicum) :26.34; Diving: Helene Synnott (Squalicum) 188.25; 100 butterfly: Joyce Kim (Sehome) 1:08.73; 100 freestyle: Sydney Wong (Squalicum) :54.92 *State Qualifying; 500 freestyle: Madyson Flaming (Squalicum) 6:06.32; 200 freestyle relay: Squalicum (Kristina DeKoster, McKenzie Pham, Sophie Booth, Sydney Wong) 1:50.34; 100 backstroke: Tiana Varang (Squalicum) 1:03.55; 100 breaststroke: Yanran Le (Squalicum) 1:08.31 *State Qualifying; 400 freestyle relay: Squalicum (Sydney Wong, Kristina DeKoster, Yanran Le, Tiana Varang) 3:49.03 *State Qualifying.
Comments