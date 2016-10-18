Sehome’s Lynette advances to district championship match in straight sets

Top-seeded Shane Lynette of Sehome High School continued his dominant run in the Class 2A Northwest District Boys Tennis Tournament, beating Bellingham’s Ben Grabau 6-0, 6-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Skagit Valley College.
Lynette will face Jeremy Andsell of Mountlake Terrace for the championship at noon Friday, Oct. 21, at the Bellingham Tennis Club to determine the first berth to the state tournament. The loser of will meet the winner of the consolation bracket at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
In doubles, Sehome’s Darren Ma and William Zhang beat Bellingham’s Zach Nolan and Henry Ziels 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the championship Friday.
