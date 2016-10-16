Newton looks fine, Panthers do not in loss to Saints

2:56 Richard Sherman on facing Julio Jones, Atlanta's soaring offense Pause

2:38 Chris Petersen discusses Huskies' 70-21 win at Oregon

2:56 QB Jake Browning discusses Huskies' 70-21 win at Oregon

3:51 Boise stop-motion animator brings Legos to life

3:14 Huskies coach Chris Petersen recaps Stanford win, looks ahead to Oregon

3:51 Russell Wilson after his heroics on zero good legs beating NYJ

1:42 Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner on Jets targeting Richard Sherman wasn't smart

1:26 Michael Bennett on getting head-butted by Jets G in Seahawks' win

3:06 Russell Wilson says 'no doubt' he plays Sunday with sprained knee

2:16 Jake Browning before UW-Stanford game