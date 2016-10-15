Sutter's shootout goal lifts Canucks past Flames, 2-1

Brandon Sutter scored the only goal of the shootout to give the Vancouver Canucks a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.
Sutter beat Calgary goalie Chad Johnson through the five-hole on the winner in the fourth round of the tiebreaker after Ryan Miller stopped the Flames' shooters at the other end.
Daniel Sedin scored in regulation for the Canucks, who got 24 saves from Miller in their season opener.
Troy Brouwer was credited with the game's first goal in the opening period after Canucks forward Loui Eriksson, who was making his Vancouver debut, put the puck into his own net on a delayed Calgary penalty.
Chad Johnson made 30 stops in his first start for the Flames, who have started the season with three losses (0-2-1).
